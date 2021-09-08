Revelstoke Mountain Resort prepares for B.C. vaccine card amidst uncertainty from province

Plan for daily operations remain uncertain for winter season as resort awaits further direction

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is waiting on more direction from the province to see how the vaccine card will affect their winter operations. (Tom Poole photo)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is working to define a plan on how the B.C. vaccine card will affect their day-to-day operations, with mandatory proof of vaccination in order to attend recreational events coming in just a few days.

The resort, like many other local businesses, is working closely with Interior Health and the provincial government, as well as the Canada West Ski Areas Association, in order to define the visitor experience with these new regulations.

However, as the provincial government struggles to clearly outline how the B.C. vaccine card will work for individual businesses, a defined plan for the upcoming winter season has yet to be made.

In an announcement made Sept. 7 by B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, the B.C. Vaccine Card will allow vaccinated people to conveniently and securely show their proof of vaccination in order to attend higher-risk social and recreational events.

The resort is aiming to have full list of information, including daily operating procedures, released by the beginning of November.

The planned first day of the winter season is estimated for Nov. 30, however due to the nature of changing COVID-19 restrictions in the province, that could change.

In the meantime, customers thinking about buying a season pass are recommend to purchase the $29 refund option by the resort. This fee will guarantee a full refund on any unused season passes until December 15.

All resort lift ticket and lodging products also have a full refund policy if customers are unable to travel to the resort due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions, which includes the B.C. vaccine card.

As for food and beverage services at the resort, proof of vaccination with a B.C. vaccine card will be required in accordance with protocols outlined by the provincial government.

Revelstoke mayor Gary Sulz and other businesses in the community have also said the provincial government has been, so far, unclear in the vaccine card restrictions and how they will affect businesses.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is not alone in waiting for more direction from the provincial government. Kicking Horse Mountain Resort located west of Golden, is also awaiting further direction in order to clearly define how the B.C. vaccine card will affect operations.

Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the new measures on Aug. 30, citing statistics that show 90 per cent of new coronavirus cases are in people who haven’t been fully vaccinated.

The vaccine card comes into effect with one dose being required for entry into many non-essential businesses including indoor ticketed events, bars and restaurants and fitness centres as of Sept. 13. As of Oct. 24, patrons will be required to be fully vaccinated.

