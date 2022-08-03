Revelstoke Mountain Resort releases July update on new projects

New pipe coaster, more employee housing, and golf course on the way in coming years

Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) released its development update for July 2022, including a new Pipe Mountain coaster.

Since 2007, RMR has grown consistently from year to year. In their latest development update, it shows no sign of stopping. With announcements that address some of the issues that the resort has been criticized for in the past, RMR is bringing in new features for the resort to address some of the problems they’ve had.

“So, our number one complaint, if you will, is ‘I can’t get on the coaster.’ We sell out every day,” said Peter Nielsen, vice president of Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

As complaints go, being too busy is often considered a good complaint for businesses. However, given that customers of the resort are missing out on a key attraction, the coaster sellout has been a significant issue that the resort is keen to correct.

Nielsen said that the new coaster will likely be up and running in six weeks.

Addressing an issue that was raised in their 2018 Master Plan Update, RMR is constructing more employee housing. The project is on hold while the resort waits for a building permit, but once the permit is granted, construction on the development will begin. The new development will have 90 apartments and parking for employees with a combination of single and two-bedroom units.

The project is the first of a three-phase plan, which includes the construction of two additional housing units with similar capacity in each.

Once construction is underway, phase one of the project is expected to take up to 24 months to complete.

Nielsen also provided an update on the Cabot Revelstoke golf course.

“We had hit pause to resolve a couple of issues on water mitigation,” said Nielsen.

“Then we plan to resume construction in the late fall.”

The issue of water mitigation came up after an unseasonably late snow melt period. The melt came heavy and quick, which forced the project to be put on hold to prevent water damage and flooding.

With the issues sorted, the resort is looking to get construction started again in the coming months, and is projecting to have the course up-and-running by 2024.

To accompany the employee housing, coaster, and golf course, the resort also announced a new slopestyle hotel across from Sutton Place, which will become the new home of the Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing, where there will be three helicopter pads.

The resort also announced a few housekeeping accommodations: Camozzi Rd. will be realigned to meet at the new roundabout on Nichol Rd., blasting and excavating areas of the mountain to expand the beginner slope, and rerouting the Bottom’s Up hiking trail to accommodate the new pipe coaster.

The rerouted trail will be equivalent in length to the previous trail.

