Revelstoke Mountain Resort requiring staff to be vaccinated

The policy will apply to volunteers and contractors as well

All employees at Revelstoke Mountain Resort are required to show proof of vaccination by Nov. 27.

RMR has implemented a mandatory vaccine policy, including all employees, volunteers and independent service providers.

“At this time, guests will not be required to provide proof of vaccination,” said Carly Moran, spokesperson for the resort, except for indoor food and beverage services, as outlined by the provincial government at the beginning of September.

Many organisations and businesses across the province have implemented similar policies including BC Hydro, B.C. public service employees, ICBC and all health care workers.

