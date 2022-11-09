Revelstoke Mountain Resort to host annual Snowflake Wine Festival for the Ski Club

The Revelstoke Ski Club will have its annual Snowflake Wine Festival next Saturday (Nov. 19) at the Revelation Lodge at Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR).

The festival will be the 14th annual Snowflake Wine Fest, which is one of the Ski Club’s bigger fund-raising events of the year. The funds gained from the Snowflake Wine Festival help the club pay for several different things throughout their season. On the evening, attendees have a wine tasting, silent auction, and live music to look forward to.

The night starts at 7 p.m. with a wine tasting to kick off an evening of fund-raising fun until 9 p.m., after which live music will go on until midnight.

The funds raised from the event help the club pay wages, pay for equipment, and operational costs.

The Revelstoke Ski Club is among the oldest ski clubs in Canada, if not the oldest. Their history points to a founding in the late 1800s, based on a photograph dated 1891. However, the club’s official forming is argued to not have started until 1914. As a long-standing club in the town and country, the ski club is preparing for another busy ski season, including hosting two races.

The club relies on grant funding and the support of large corporate sponsors like Cheers Liquor Store, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, and the BC Wineries that attend the festival.

Tickets are available online on Eventbrite and in store at Skookum Revelstoke Bike and Ski.

