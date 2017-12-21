Revelstoke Mountain Resort to open lower elevations Saturday

Revelstoke Mountain Resort will be open top to bottom on Dec. 23. (RMR Cam)

Thanks to snowfall over the last week, the lower elevations at Revelstoke Mountain Resort are expected to open Saturday.

The resort announced the planned opening today.

“Christmas has come early,” the post said. “The Resort received 60cm (2 feet) of snowfall over the last week which has significantly improved the snowpack at lower elevations.”

The terrain in the Turtle Creek Beginner Area and the ski-out to the Village Base have been getting attention from the mountain operations team.

“As of Saturday, December 23, Revelstoke Mountain Resort will be open from top to bottom, providing skiers and riders with access to the Most Vertical in North America – 5,620 vertical feet,” the resort said.

The resort has a slate of activities planned for its 10-year anniversary tomorrow, including a scavenger hunt for gnomes. There are also events planned over the holidays including a ski with Santa Christmas Day, a Rail Jam on Dec. 28 and the New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

