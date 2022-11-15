Revelstoke Mountain Resort up for Best Ski Resort award

RMR and The Village Idiot Bar and Grill nominated in the 10Best Readers’ Choice 2022 Awards

Getting some air at G.N.A.R. day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Felix Gerz)

A pair of Revelstoke winter destinations have been recognized in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2022 awards in the Best Ski Resort and Best Ski Bar categories.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort was nominated in the Best Ski Resort category alongside the likes of Sunshine Village in Banff, Alta., Lake Louise Ski Resort in Lake Louise, Alta., and a number of resorts in the U.S., including Aspen Snowmass in Aspen, Colorado.

“With North America’s greatest vertical – 5,620 feet – Revelstoke Mountain Resort offers 3,121 ski-able acres, in addition to cat skiing and heli-skiing, making it one of Canada’s best,” wrote USA Today.

Resorts from all across North America were nominated by a panel of skiing and snowboarding experts, and were chosen based on a number of factors, including amount of snowfall, varied terrain, lift access and more.

The Village Idiot Bar & Grill has also been nominated in the category of Best Ski Bar as a ‘favorite post-slope watering hole’ among skiers, snowboarders, and editors at USA Today.

There’s still time to have your say. Voting in both categories runs until Nov. 22, with the winners being announced on Dec. 3.

READ MORE: Community Connections receives funding for new food bank garden

READ MORE: Two Grizzlies representing Revelstoke at BCHC Prospects Game

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardsRevelstoke