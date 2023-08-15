Revelstoke Museum and Archives installing accessibility lift

The museum is looking for donations to help raise funds for the project

David Brooks-Hill, Electoral Area B Director, Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Cathy English, Curator of the Revelstoke Museum and Archives, and Jan Morehouse, President of the Revelstoke Museum and Archives Association. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Museum and Archives are getting closer to improving the accessibility of their heritage building and are looking for donations to help install a lift.

The museum has been in the 1926 heritage Post Office building, owned by the City of Revelstoke, since 1974. While the building has served them well, it wasn’t built with accessibility in mind.

“The mandate of Revelstoke Museum and Archives states that the museum is a place where all are welcome to participate, to learn, to share, and to explore the history of the region,” said Cathy English, curator at the Revelstoke Museum and Archives, in a press release. “As long as there are physical barriers in the building, we can’t fully fulfill that mandate. This project will remove one of our biggest barriers to accessibility.”

The museum is now raising funds for the construction of a new accessibility lift to help its visitors reach the second floor and its exhibits and programs.

“The fundraising has received a major kick start with a generous grant from Area B of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, through funding from the Canada Community-Building Fund,” said the Revelstoke Museum and Archives in a press release. “Electoral Area B Director David Brooks-Hill advocated for the accessibility lift project to receive $400,000 in funding. With an approximate total project cost of $600,000, this grant moves the project much closer to being successful.”

The project will aim to have funding in place for December of 2023 with a planned start date of Spring or Summer of 2024.

Donations can be made by coming into the museum, or online through Canada Helps.

