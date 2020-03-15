Revelstoke Nordic Ski club closes Macpherson Lodge, cancels rentals in wake of COVID-19

The trails will still be groomed, fees can be paid at outside fee box

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski club has closed the lodge at Mt. Macpherson and suspended their rental program for the rest of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, despite only two positive cases in the Interior Health region.

“We have taken this precaution to do our part in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Bridget Daughney, executive director for the ski club, in an email.

Trails will continue to be groomed and the trail report and snow phone will continue to be updated daily.

Night skiing will also continue.

Parking and user fees are still in affect and can be paid through the outside fee box.

“We remind people that we are a non profit [organization] and we rely on fees to pay for grooming,” Daughney said.

You can rent nordic skis at Flowt Bikes & Skis in Revelstoke.

This announcement comes on the heals of the cancellation of events at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre and Community Connections as well as the announcement of extra precautions taken at several businesses in town including RMR and RCU.

Find local, provincial and national news about COVID-19 here.

