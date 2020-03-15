Team Scream is an annual nordic ski event race. This year’s theme was time machine. Skiers went to the future or past. Paired skiers do a relay of two laps, each 3.75 km on the Mickey Olsen Trail. The first lap is on classic skis and the second on skate. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Nordic Ski club closes Macpherson Lodge, cancels rentals in wake of COVID-19

The trails will still be groomed, fees can be paid at outside fee box

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski club has closed the lodge at Mt. Macpherson and suspended their rental program for the rest of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, despite only two positive cases in the Interior Health region.

READ MORE: Second presumptive case of COVID-19 in Interior Health

“We have taken this precaution to do our part in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Bridget Daughney, executive director for the ski club, in an email.

Trails will continue to be groomed and the trail report and snow phone will continue to be updated daily.

Night skiing will also continue.

Parking and user fees are still in affect and can be paid through the outside fee box.

“We remind people that we are a non profit [organization] and we rely on fees to pay for grooming,” Daughney said.

You can rent nordic skis at Flowt Bikes & Skis in Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Selkirk Medical Group says call before you go to the clinic

This announcement comes on the heals of the cancellation of events at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre and Community Connections as well as the announcement of extra precautions taken at several businesses in town including RMR and RCU.

READ MORE: 39 new cases bring Canada’s COVID-19 count to at least 288

Find local, provincial and national news about COVID-19 here.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SilverStar to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
North Okanagan cross-country ski centre trails remain open

Just Posted

North Okanagan and Shuswap search and rescue volunteers save stranded sledder

Members of local sled clubs and Shuswap, Vernon and Revelstoke SAR volunteers helped with the rescue

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Revelstoke Nordic Ski club closes Macpherson Lodge, cancels rentals in wake of COVID-19

The trails will still be groomed, fees can be paid at outside fee box

Nearly 20 films to be shot in Okanagan through 2021

Okanagan Film Commission announces deal with Reel One Entertainment

SilverStar to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

‘This is an unusual and dynamic situation,’ the resort said in a statement

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

West Coast Amusements suspends parks, events in B.C. due to COVID-19 concerns

Cancellation comes as government restricts mass gatherings

B.C. VIEWS: Effects of COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting

A steep drop in tourist visits will hit hard, in particular, Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan hard

North Okanagan cross-country ski centre trails remain open

Vernon’s Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre trails still open; centre closely monitoring COVID-19 concerns

Harassment allegations at UVic lead to call for coaching codes of conduct

Multiple rowers have complained about coach Barney Williams

Penticton’s famed Dream Café closes temporarily amid coronavirus concerns

Two-week closure at the Dream due to coronavirus

Music industry feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Musicians, promoters and producers alike all reeling from cancellations, venue bans

Tent homes were once used in Summerland

Temporary dwellings provided shelter until permanent homes were constructed

Most Read