Revelstoke open house on newly proposed wayfinding signs planned for Oct. 10

Tourism Revelstoke and the City of Revelstoke are hosting a public meeting Oct. 10 to reveal the newly proposed wayfinding designs a consultant has created. (Submitted)

See the proposed wayfinding signage options at an open house Oct. 10.

Since last spring Tourism Revelstoke and the City of Revelstoke have been working with consultant Cygnus Group to audit the city’s existing signage and create a new system and look that unifies the city’s brand with Tourism Revelstoke’s new brand.

“The end goals are to increase civic pride among residents and elevate the overall visitor experience,” says the announcement for the event.

Attend the meeting Oct. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Macpherson Room at the Community Centre to find out more about the project that is scheduled to be implemented in 2020.

