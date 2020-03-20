Revelstoke opens new testing site for COVID-19

The site is located at Queen Victoria Hospital and accessed by appointment only

The Selkirk Medical Group posted on Facebook information on a new COVID-19 testing and assessment site in Revelstoke.

The post said Queen Victoria Hospital and Interior Health have been working hard on getting a testing site all week.

The site is located at the Queen Victoria Hospital, at a side area that avoids entry into the main hospital and ER.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Revelstoke CMH lodge confirms recent guest tested positive for COVID-19

The assessments/testing is done by Interior Health nurses and opens March 21. Appointments are necessary by calling 1-240-814-2230. Patients must call ahead and be booked in order to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing between patients.

READ MORE: ‘We can only slow it down’: Revelstoke doctor urges people to social distance

According the Selkirk Medical Group post on Facebook, people should still use the BC Self-Assessment Tool as a personal decision guide. The Revelstoke assessment phone number can be called instead of 811.

The Revelstoke assessment phone number will be staffed 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for Monday to Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for Saturday to Sunday.

The Selkirk Medical Group said to use the BC Self-Assessment Tool if you have:

1. new cough/cold/fever symptoms, even mild.

2. travel outside of Canada in the past 14 days

3. known contact with a proven or probable C-19 case

Coronavirus