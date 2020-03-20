The Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke opens new testing site for COVID-19

The site is located at Queen Victoria Hospital and accessed by appointment only

The Selkirk Medical Group posted on Facebook information on a new COVID-19 testing and assessment site in Revelstoke.

The post said Queen Victoria Hospital and Interior Health have been working hard on getting a testing site all week.

The site is located at the Queen Victoria Hospital, at a side area that avoids entry into the main hospital and ER.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Revelstoke CMH lodge confirms recent guest tested positive for COVID-19

The assessments/testing is done by Interior Health nurses and opens March 21. Appointments are necessary by calling 1-240-814-2230. Patients must call ahead and be booked in order to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing between patients.

READ MORE: ‘We can only slow it down’: Revelstoke doctor urges people to social distance

According the Selkirk Medical Group post on Facebook, people should still use the BC Self-Assessment Tool as a personal decision guide. The Revelstoke assessment phone number can be called instead of 811.

The Revelstoke assessment phone number will be staffed 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for Monday to Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for Saturday to Sunday.

The Selkirk Medical Group said to use the BC Self-Assessment Tool if you have:

1. new cough/cold/fever symptoms, even mild.

2. travel outside of Canada in the past 14 days

3. known contact with a proven or probable C-19 case

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BREAKING: Revelstoke CMH lodge confirms recent guest tested positive for COVID-19
Next story
Canadian coronavirus evening update: Nearly 1,100 cases, 13 deaths

Just Posted

Revelstoke opens new testing site for COVID-19

The site is located at Queen Victoria Hospital and accessed by appointment only

BREAKING: Revelstoke CMH lodge confirms recent guest tested positive for COVID-19

The company said it was just notified today and is alerting staff to self-isolate

Revelstoke mayor urges non-essential businesses to shut; city closes public parks

‘This is to help keep people safe’

Revelstoke distillery halts production to make free disinfectant

‘There are more important things than money’

Act like you have the virus, says Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA

Doug Clovechok wants people to social distance, says we will get through this as a community

BC SPCA Kelowna asking for help through adoption, donation

Adoptions are by appointment only to keep community safe

Canadian coronavirus evening update: Nearly 1,100 cases, 13 deaths

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

World COVID-19 evening update update March 20: Wuhan reports no new cases, Canadian cruise ship passenger dies

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

‘For Sandra’s sake, stay home for a couple weeks; it won’t kill you.’

Daughter-in-law of recent North Vancouver nursing home COVID-19 victim speaks out

B.C. Real Estate Association calls for stop to open houses during pandemic

Association working with government to help secure relief funding for realtors

Okanagan Spirits named world’s best, earns nod from Premier

Distillery in Kelowna and Vernon take top honour at spirits awards

North Okanagan teachers back to school after spring break

Plans to continue education on track for district’s 8,500 students

COVID-19: Penticton Indian Band declares state of emergency

As of March 20 there are 19 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Interior Health region

Follow directives to slow spread of COVID-19, Summerland mayor urges

Mayor Toni Boot calls on community to practice social distancing

Most Read