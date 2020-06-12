Revelstoke Options for Sexual Health Clinic open again

The clinic is located at Selkirk Medical Group on Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. (Photo via Facebook)

Revelstoke’s Options for Sexual Health Clinic is open again on Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m.

The clinic, which is located at Selkirk Medical Group, is open for drop in and appointments, however, all visitors are asked to wear a mask.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing protocols some non-urgent services may not be available and some assessments may be made by phone.

Contact the clinic at 250-814-3854.

For more information about sexual health contact Sex Sense from Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at 1-800-739-7367.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Health