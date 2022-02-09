Revelstoke organizations receive provincial funding for new infrastructure

The Revelstoke Ski Club is getting a new building to accommodate young athletes on program and race days.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) announced on Feb. 4 a new infrastructure project made possible through Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP) funding from the Government of B.C.

RMR, in partnership with the Revelstoke Ski Club, received $417,865 to install a modular building off the south deck of the resort’s Revelation Lodge to accommodate ski club youth athletes on program and race days.

The facility will also be open to guests at the resort to provide additional indoor space to support COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

“The Revelstoke Ski Club is thrilled to partner with Revelstoke Mountain Resort on this project that will utilize generous tourism infrastructure funding from the Province of British Columbia,” said Marnie DiGiandomenico, president of the Revelstoke Ski Club in a press release. “This new, much-needed facility will provide our young athletes and their families with a warm, dry home base on training days, and will also allow our club to adequately host more competitions at the resort, thus supporting regional tourism.”

The Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club also received $16,840 in funding to widen its Main Loop trail at the club as it exits the stadium area to the junction with the upper Mickey Olsen trail. The widening will increase capacity for events.

$21.3 million in CERIP Destination Development funding is supporting over 50 new tourism projects throughout the province.

Projects were chosen according to their tourism benefits to communities and their ability to create new jobs to employ apprentices, youth, new Canadians, women and Indigenous Peoples.

Through funding, they hope to strengthen tourism growth and develop emerging tourism opportunities, stimulating the recovery of B.C.’s post-pandemic visitor economy.

