Fourth Street East is the only road to access Revelstoke Mountain Resort and the growing Arrow Heights neighbourhood. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Fourth Street East is the only road to access Revelstoke Mountain Resort and the growing Arrow Heights neighbourhood. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke petition urges city to make Fourth Street safer

Resident says traffic has increased dramatically since 2016

Stefanie Kellock watched in horror as a vehicle just drove around the car that had stopped to let her cross the street. This happened to her, twice, while using the crosswalk outside her home on Fourth Street East.

“I’ve just hit my breaking point,” she said.

“People act like this is a freeway.”

Kellock started an online petition, asking the city to make the street in Southside safer.

The road is the only access to Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Mackenzie Village and the growing number of approved development in Arrow Heights, such as the 59 unit Stoked Living development on Hay Rd.

READ MORE: Rental housing agreement approved for Hay Rd. project

While Kellock said she is not anti-development, her street desperately needs more measures in place to accommodate increased traffic, cyclist and pedestrian volume.

Kellock bought a home on Fourth Street East in 2016, the road since has become much busier, she said. The dynamics of the neighbourhood have also changed.

In 2015, there were three children in her neighbourhood, now there are 18 with another two on the way.

“This is a densely populated and frequented area of town,” she said.

READ MORE: Vote for the best bike trail in Revelstoke 2021

The city told the Review there is a master transportation plan in the works that is intended to serve as a long-term strategy for the next 20 years as the community grows. Council awarded the $123,000 contract for the project at their March 9, 2021 meeting. At the time Steve Black, director of engineering for the city, said the plan would be completed by September.

It will consider pedestrian routes, crossings, bike lanes and efforts to calm traffic throughout the community.

In Kellock’s petition, she said, Fourth Street East needs improved signage and/or lights for pedestrian crossing at Edward Street near Southside Market, a marked crosswalk at Moss Street to allow access to Kovach Park, a marked crosswalk at Simpson Street North for pedestrian access to the Greenbelt and clear signage indicating Fourth Street is single lane traffic only.

“Attention to this is urgently needed, not just for local residents but for the increasing number of visitors to our town,” Kellock said.

She would also like the city to consider reducing the speed limit near Southside Market, which is currently set to 50 km/h.

As of March 25, 115 people have signed the online petition at change.org.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

municipal politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP investigating after stranger approaches two children in Kelowna
Next story
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

Just Posted

Fourth Street East is the only road to access Revelstoke Mountain Resort and the growing Arrow Heights neighbourhood. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke petition urges city to make Fourth Street safer

Resident says traffic has increased dramatically since 2016

SD 10 in Nakusp. (File photo)
Arrow Lakes school board changes land acknowledgement to only include Sinixt

‘As educators, it’s our job to be as truthful as possible’

Airbnb and other vacation-rental sites are now seeing an uptick in demand. (Tribune News Service)
EDITORIAL: Considering short-term rental units

Communities working to address regulations and effects of short-term rentals

A disregarded mask near downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
New Revelstoke COVID-19 cases increase slightly to 2

Data from March 14 to 20

A view of the Jordan River from the trail in the area, during the summer. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke councillor demands update on protection of the Jordan River

City staff will present an update at the April 13 council meeting

A bald eagle, rehabilitated at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington, has been released into the wild. (NIWRA screen cap)
VIDEO: Rehabilitated B.C. bald eagle released into the wild

Annual North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre event in Errington held virtually due to COVID-19

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

Vanessa Kade won $1.5 million in an online poker tournament earlier this week. (Twitter/@VanessaKade)
Kelowna woman wins $1.5M in online poker tournament

Vanessa Kade beat out almost 70K people vying for the top prize

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After 1 million masks made in first week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

On March 25 former Kelowna RCMP superintendent Brent Mundle retired from the Southeast District RCMP. (Southeast RCMP/Twitter)
Kelowna’s former top cop retires from Southeast RCMP

On March 25 a long motorcade of first responders saluted former Supt. Brent Mundle

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP investigating after stranger approaches two children in Kelowna

The man reportedly asked the two boys if they wanted to get in his vehicle; they declined

Most Read