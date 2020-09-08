Lane swimming is now available at the Revelstoke Aquatic Centre. (Marissa Tiel/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke pool reopens

Pre-registration is required for lane swimming

The Revelstoke Aquatic Centre re-opened today, Sept. 8, with limited hours and a list of protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The water slide, hot tub, diving board, rock wall, sauna, steam room and hot tub will remain closed and attendance to the pool will be limited to structured swimming programs such as lap swimming, restorative/river walking programs and senior’s swim.

READ MORE: Thousands of students return to schools as new COVID-19 cases emerge

Pre-registration for a time slot at the pool is encouraged.

There are four lap swimming time slots available at 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. A limit of four swimmers per lane will be enforced.

Bookings can be made between 24 hours and one hour in advance, there will be no drop-ins, members can make reservations online and there will be no refund if you don’t show up.

The senior’s programs will begin Sept. 14. Spots can be reserved by calling 250-837-9351 or by visiting the front desk at the aquatic centre.

The pool capacity has been limited to 24 and down to 12 during public lap swim. The leisure pool capacity is limited to 15 people, including four people in the lazy river.

Visitors are asked to come to the pool wearing their swimwear and carrying minimal belongings.

Entry to the facility will be by the front desk through the viewing area and swimmers will exit through the change rooms.

Lockers are not available at this time, however there will be plastic containers in a designated area along the pool deck to store belongings, they will be sanitized after each use.

Family change rooms will be open for showers before entry to the pool.

See the aquatic centre schedule here and find instructions on how to use the online lane swimming booking tool, here.

The pool closed on March 16 due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke closes public spaces over COVID-19 concerns

 

Swimming

Revelstoke pool reopens

