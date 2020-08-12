Revelstoke prepares for first public hearing since pandemic

The site concept plan for the proposed development on Hay Rd. (Selkirk Planning & Design)

The public hearing for the proposed residential development on Hay Rd. and Grizzly Lane is scheduled for Sept. 17.

The controversial project would see 60 dwellings on the 3.8 hectare property including duplexes and row houses, however, under the city’s zoning bylaw it’s still considered a low-density development.

So far, city staff has received 27 copies of the same letter, signed by various concerned residents of the area, the Review has also received multiple letters against the development.

The public hearing will be different than normal due to COVID-19 restrictions on gathering sizes, however people will have a chance to voice their opinions in person, telephone or in writing.

Dawn Low, CAO for the city, said it will likely be a day-long affair, with speakers asked to register ahead of time.

Set up in the community centre for physical distancing purposes, there needs to be less than 50 people in the room at one time, so there will be multiple sessions in order to give as many people as possible a chance to say their bit.

For those who are not comfortable attending in person the event will be live streamed and people will be able to call in to share their opinions.

Low said they are considering limiting each speaker’s time to three minutes, however there will be a chance for rebuttals.

More details will be released by the city soon.

Once the public hearing in closed, councillors will not be reading or hearing any other comments on the development. They will discuss the project at the following council meeting and make a decision to proceed with third reading or ask for changes to the proposal or block the development.

Letters about the development can be sent to publichearing@revelstoke.ca.

