City of Revelstoke purchasing second mechanical bar screen for Waste Water Treatment Plant

The Headworks Building, a part of Revelstoke’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, was originally constructed to house two mechanical bar screens, however, due to budget shortcomings only one was installed in 2008. (Submitted)

City council approved the purchase and installation of an additional mechanical screen for the wastewater treatment plant.

The screen will cost $479,300 and the project will be funded from the capital, maintenance and operating budgets.

This purchase makes up for a budget shortfall during the construction of the treatment plant in 2008. The plant was designed to operate to mechanical bar screens and at the time only one was installed.

The screen is a critical piece of infrastructure in the wastewater treatment process. It removes troublesome solids from the influent wastewater prior to it entering the treatment ponds.

According to the report from Darren Komonoski, operations manager for the city, the existing screen is under growing strain as the population of the city increases, as is the rest of the treatment plant.

At the moment, if the screen fails, or needs to be taken offline for maintenance, the ponds will not be able to treat the wastewater properly which could result in the need for dredging and landfilling of pond sediment as well as odour issues.

Though multiple vendors were approached for the project, the building was originally designed to support only a Muffin Monster Fine Screen and there would be additional costs to modify the space if the city went with another vendor.

