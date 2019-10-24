The Headworks Building, a part of Revelstoke’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, was originally constructed to house two mechanical bar screens, however, due to budget shortcomings only one was installed in 2008. (Submitted)

City of Revelstoke purchasing second mechanical bar screen for Waste Water Treatment Plant

City council approved the purchase at their Oct. 22 meeting

City council approved the purchase and installation of an additional mechanical screen for the wastewater treatment plant.

The screen will cost $479,300 and the project will be funded from the capital, maintenance and operating budgets.

This purchase makes up for a budget shortfall during the construction of the treatment plant in 2008. The plant was designed to operate to mechanical bar screens and at the time only one was installed.

The screen is a critical piece of infrastructure in the wastewater treatment process. It removes troublesome solids from the influent wastewater prior to it entering the treatment ponds.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke on the hook for another $10 million after failed grant application

According to the report from Darren Komonoski, operations manager for the city, the existing screen is under growing strain as the population of the city increases, as is the rest of the treatment plant.

At the moment, if the screen fails, or needs to be taken offline for maintenance, the ponds will not be able to treat the wastewater properly which could result in the need for dredging and landfilling of pond sediment as well as odour issues.

Though multiple vendors were approached for the project, the building was originally designed to support only a Muffin Monster Fine Screen and there would be additional costs to modify the space if the city went with another vendor.

READ MORE: Former CAO and director of engineering resignation cost Revelstoke over $300,000

READ MORE: UPDATE: Two more cannabis stores approved by Revelstoke City Council

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. logging companies diversifying products amid challenging time in forest industry
Next story
Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke purchasing second mechanical bar screen for Waste Water Treatment Plant

City council approved the purchase at their Oct. 22 meeting

Revelstoke roads and weather: clouds and showers

High 13 degrees

B.C. logging companies diversifying products amid challenging time in forest industry

Galloway Lumber focused on specialty wood products, steel components, cross-laminated timber

Former CAO and director of engineering resignation cost Revelstoke over $300,000

Director of Engineering Mike Thomas and Chief Administration Officer Allan Chabot resigned in June

UPDATE: Two more cannabis stores approved by Revelstoke City Council

Council will be discussing at their 3 p.m. meeting on Oct. 22

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents first concert in Legends series

Performance featured 60-piece orchestra, complete with harp and four percussionists

Salmon Arm couple to open sanctuary for fellow game lovers

Aaron Soltys and Anup Hazuria excited to unveil Sanctuary Games gaming cafe

B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Sophie Gregoire’s golden dress has a Cowichan Valley connection

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Fans of popular Salmon Arm taco stand alarmed by city process

Rosa’s Taco Stand owner must apply to reopen at municipal park concession

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

‘Cartoony’ mushrooms popping up across Vancouver Island are poisonous

Fly Agaric mushrooms can cause hallucinations and gastrointestinal pain

Most Read