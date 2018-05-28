Revelstoke Railway Museum accesibility project on track for end-of-season opening

Construction of the mezzanine walkway on the southeast side of the Revelstoke Railway Museum began at the end of March. Executive director Laura Young expects the walkway to be completed by the end of summer. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

Construction has begun on the Revelstoke Railway Museum’s accessibility project, which looks to make all of the exhibits available to visitors with limited mobility.

The project, which executive director Laura Young says has been in the works for several years, is in its first phase of construction, which includes installation of an elevator to the mezzanine level as well as an extension to the walkway on the southeast side of the building.

The need for inclusive access to the museum, Young says, has made itself apparent over the past few years.

“The building was built in 1992 and it was built without disabled access to the mezzanine level,” says Young. “There’s certainly people who have helped throughout the years here and as they get older, they have accessibility problems themselves and so then it becomes aware and apparent that we need to put that in place.”

Though the idea has been present for the project for a number of years, the process to put construction into motion began just last year. Through 2018, building permits were received and architect involvement began, with construction beginning March 29 on the walkway.

Excavation for the elevator pits on the northwest side of the building began in May, with completion for the project scheduled this fall season.

Construction within the museum, Young says, has been carried out with care for the artifacts which reside within the area.

“As you’ve seen, we have a couple swinging doors, so it’s never dust free inside the museum, but it is kept as clean as possible. And any pictures and anything that’s sort of on the walls surrounding the area has to be removed,” says Young. “At the front, when we were excavating, everything had to be very very wet down so that there was no dust. And then just like, dust sheets put up against all of the cars whilst you excavate. And then just a lot of cleaning.”

“I think it would be quite different if it was say, a fine art museum, but we’re trying our absolute best here.”

Young, who began working as the museum’s director in January, says the museum is looking to continue it’s pursuit of becoming an accessible destination in coming years, with possible future projects including offering audio tours aimed towards individuals with autism and visual impairment, as well as ramp construction and mobile lifts for caboose access.

These projects according to Young, however, remain in very early stages at this time.

The current construction within the museum was funded in part by a GoFundMe campaign, which to date has raised $1,670 of its total $20,000 goal.

Young says the choice to partially crowd-fund the project was done after seeing similar success in the process elsewhere.

“It had not been done before here, and I’d seen it work successfully before. And I mean, we’ve raised just over $1,600 so far, that’s a success I think in itself,” says Young.

“Everyone knows somebody who has either been injured so they can’t make it up a set of stairs, or is in a wheelchair, or is a mom who’s got a stroller and has difficulty getting around. I think it’s close to people’s heart.”

The GoFundMe campaign will remain open throughout the rest of the project’s construction.

If you would like to learn more about the project or donate, visit the project page at GoFundMe.com

