Revelstoke Railway Museum extending hours, hosting fantasy game nights

In an effort to expand their audience and engage the community, the Revelstoke Railway Museum will be opening their doors one evening a week, starting Aug. 24, with the addition of a special surprise for fantasy lovers.

The Revelstoke Heritage Railway Society has announced ‘Throwback Thursdays’, their new program which will see the museum open Thursday nights until 9 p.m., with admissions being $5 after 5 p.m.

“Throwback Thursdays are a bit of a dream for us,” said Jim Cullen, Executive Director of the Revelstoke Railway Museum. “We have long wanted to be open at least one evening per week with nominal admission so that we are accessible to a larger audience.”

In addition to being open later, the museum will be hosting a Dungeons & Dragons game in the front glassed-in area of the main floor. The game will have a $10 cover charge for players.

Pre-register for the Dungeons & Dragons game by emailing the Museum at railway@telus.net.

