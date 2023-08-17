Railway Days set to return to the Revelstoke Railway Museum on Sep. 25. (Liam Harrap)

Railway Days set to return to the Revelstoke Railway Museum on Sep. 25. (Liam Harrap)

Revelstoke Railway Museum extending hours, hosting fantasy game nights

Their new program kicks off on Aug. 24

In an effort to expand their audience and engage the community, the Revelstoke Railway Museum will be opening their doors one evening a week, starting Aug. 24, with the addition of a special surprise for fantasy lovers.

The Revelstoke Heritage Railway Society has announced ‘Throwback Thursdays’, their new program which will see the museum open Thursday nights until 9 p.m., with admissions being $5 after 5 p.m.

“Throwback Thursdays are a bit of a dream for us,” said Jim Cullen, Executive Director of the Revelstoke Railway Museum. “We have long wanted to be open at least one evening per week with nominal admission so that we are accessible to a larger audience.”

In addition to being open later, the museum will be hosting a Dungeons & Dragons game in the front glassed-in area of the main floor. The game will have a $10 cover charge for players.

Pre-register for the Dungeons & Dragons game by emailing the Museum at railway@telus.net.

READ MORE: Revelstoke to host Marathon of Sport in support of Special Olympics

READ MORE: Water Quality Advisory in effect for Big Eddy in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Building walls: B.C. Indigenous youth reclaiming clam harvest heritage
Next story
UPDATE: Nanaimo-Tsawwassen ferry breakdown could take weeks to fix

Just Posted

A blazing sunset cuts through the thick smoke in Revelstoke. (Roland Lamarre/Facebook)
Smoke from nearby wildfires causes smoke in Revelstoke

Railway Days set to return to the Revelstoke Railway Museum on Sep. 25. (Liam Harrap)
Revelstoke Railway Museum extending hours, hosting fantasy game nights

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

A special weather statement is in affect for four major Okanagan Highways as strong winds and thunderstorms are in the forecast. (Environment Canada)
Multiple Okanagan highways to experience strong winds, thunderstorms: Environment Canada