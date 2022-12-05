Revelstoke Railway Museum publishes largest book to date

Volume Six: The Connaught Tunnel was written by Doug Mayer

Cover for Volume Six: The Connaught Tunnel by Doug Mayer. (Contributed by Jim Cullen)

The Revelstoke Railway Museum has published its largest book to date, announcing the release of Doug Mayer’s latest volume in his series on the Revelstoke Division of the Canadian Pacific Railway.

Volume Six: The Connaught Tunnel tells the story of the planning, construction, and remarkable century-plus working life of what was North America’s longest railway tunnel.

The tunnel, which was completed in 1916, was a major engineering accomplishment through the harshest sections of Rogers Pass and is well-known to many railroaders in Revelstoke according to the Revelstoke Railway Museum.

“This book has been over ten years in the making,” said Mayer. “I have been intrigued with the Connaught Tunnel even before we decided to build a model of the Tunnel’s West Portal on the Revelstoke Model Railway Club’s layout. Most Canadians are unaware of just how significant the Connaught Tunnel was, and still is.”

The Revelstoke Railway Museum added that the 100-page book has something for historians, railway buffs, industrial engineering enthusiasts, and anyone curious about the Revelstoke Division through its archival and photographic content.

Mayer donates his research time and expenses, and all profits from selling his books to the Revelstoke Heritage Railway Society, a registered charitable non-profit organization.

Pre-orders for the book will ship on Dec. 10. The book may be pre-ordered revelstoke-railway-museum.myshopify.com.

