Revelstoke Railway Museum (RRM) executive director Laura Young pictured in her office in January 2018. On Friday the RRM received an $1000 donation from the Revelstoke Model Railway Society. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Railway Museum receives $1,000 donation

Donation from Revelstoke Model Railway Society helps to make museum more accessible

The Revelstoke Railway Museum has received an influx of funding for their accessibility project.

Last Friday, the Revelstoke Model Railway Society donated $1,000 to the campaign.

RELATED: the Revelstoke Railway Museum wants to make local history accessible

The Revelstoke Railway Museum is trying to raise money to build an elevator that will make the museum’s mezzanine accessible to the elderly and those with disabilities. The mezzanine houses the museum’s detailed model train exhibit.

A GoFundMe campaign was started by Executive Director Laura Young on Feb. 22.

The museum has secured funding from Columbia Basin Trust, the Revelstoke Credit Union, and the Canada 150 Project, that will contribute to the project.

To learn more about the fundraising campaign or to make a donation, visit, gofundme.com

@Jnsherman
jake.sherman@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’
Next story
B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Just Posted

Revelstoke Railway Museum receives $1,000 donation

Donation from Revelstoke Model Railway Society helps to make museum more accessible

Shuswap politicans want Eagle Pass cabin left standing

Volunteers could face fine of up to $10,000 for rebuilding structure without official permits.

Sunshine and slippery roads

Avalanche control is scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m in Rogers Pass

PHOTOS + VIDEO: Plan ahead, be prepared, says Revelstoke Search and Rescue

On Saturday Revelstoke SAR held a backcountry information day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Young woman dies in motor vehicle incident on Trans-Canada Highway

The incident occurred early this morning around 3:45 a.m.

VIDEO: Do you think glass should be included in Revelstoke’s curbside recycling program?

This week we took to the streets to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

BC SPCA looking for owner of dog found with chain collar deeply embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Manson’s remains have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November

Woman arrested in string of Armstrong fires

Emergency crews deal with three suspicious fires Monday; arrest woman, 60

Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Kissel keeps Vernon on their feet

Country performance has crowd partying on a Monday night, like it’s a Friday

Cape Town running out of water

South Africa declares drought as national disaster

Most Read