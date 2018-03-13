Revelstoke Railway Museum receives $1,000 donation

The Revelstoke Railway Museum has received an influx of funding for their accessibility project.
Last Friday, the Revelstoke Model Railway Society donated $1,000 to the campaign.
The Revelstoke Railway Museum is trying to raise money to build an elevator that will make the museum’s mezzanine accessible to the elderly and those with disabilities. The mezzanine houses the museum’s detailed model train exhibit.
A GoFundMe campaign was started by Executive Director Laura Young on Feb. 22.
The museum has secured funding from Columbia Basin Trust, the Revelstoke Credit Union, and the Canada 150 Project, that will contribute to the project.
To learn more about the fundraising campaign or to make a donation, visit, gofundme.com
