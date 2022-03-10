Revelstoke Railway Museum unveils new ultra-fast charging station

The new station is the tenth electric vehicle ultra-fast charging station in B.C.

A place that pays homage to one of Revelstoke’s oldest modes of transportation is steaming into the future by becoming host to British Columbia’s tenth electric vehicle (EV) ultra-fast charging station.

The Revelstoke Railway Museum, home to the history of the iconic Canadian Pacific Railway, alongside Electrify Canada is announcing the newest charging station on the route from Calgary to Abbotsford along the Trans-Canada and Coquihalla Highway.

“While we continue to tell the story of the Canadian Pacific Railway, we are proud to play a part in history, building towards a more sustainable future,” said Roger Eddy, President of the Revelstoke Heritage Railway Society. “We are excited to welcome local EV drivers and visitors to our museum and provide them with a fast and convenient EV charging experience.”

The museum is now equipped with four Electrify Canada ultra-fast chargers located in the northwest corner of the parking lot, parallel to Farrell Road. The new chargers provide charging speeds available for vehicles up to 150kW and 350kW, and the station is equipped with an overhead canopy, providing shelter and light.

Electrify Canada’s expansion plan is to build more than 100 charging stations with over 500 individual chargers across nine provinces by 2026.

“We are pleased to deliver this futureproof charging infrastructure in a location with such robust transportation history. This milestone is a symbol of our investment into the future of mobility,” said Robert Barrosa, with Electrify Canada.

To find details on Electrify Canada’s pricing and stay up to date on Electrify Canada’s new charging locations, visit Electrify-Canada.ca.

READ MORE: Snow levels below normal in Okanagan and Boundary regions

READ MORE: An expedition of learning: Local filmmakers document unique trip down Columbia River

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Electric vehiclesRevelstoke