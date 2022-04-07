Revelstoke RCMP arrest 2 men for possession of stolen vehicles

The arrests were made following a traffic stop on April 3

RCMP arrested two men following a traffic stop in downtown Revelstoke on April 3. (Black Press - file photo)

A traffic stop made by Revelstoke RCMP on Sunday (April 3) led to two arrests and the discovery of stolen vehicles.

Officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious unlicensed motorcycle driving in the downtown area of Revelstoke on April 3 at about 5 p.m.

Police located the parked bike and its supposed owner a short time after. The man was unable to provide ownership information of the bike, which was seized for further investigation.

Later, the same man was seen driving a 2014 GMC pickup pulling a flat deck trailer containing a second dirt bike and a Bobcat skid steer loader and was subsequently detained for impaired driving. Police determined the flat deck trailer and the 2022 Husqvarna motorcycle to be stolen as well.

According to RCMP, the truck was recently stolen from Alberta. The man and another male passenger were arrested for possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The two men have since been released from custody and are set to appear in Revelstoke Provincial Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250- 837-5255 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

