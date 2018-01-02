Revelstoke RCMP busy over New Year’s Eve

Local officers responded to 22 calls between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. on New Year’s Eve

Revelstoke RCMP responded to 22 calls on New Year’s Eve. (File)

Revelstoke RCMP rang in the new year attending to more than 20 calls on the last night of 2017.

They attended 22 calls, including public mischief, causing a disturbance, uttering threats to a person, bylaw incidents, assault, consuming liquor in public, fights, a false 911 call, motor vehicle collisions and an attempted break and enter when an intoxicated person attempted to go home to the wrong house.

The most common violation – seven times – was for consuming liquor in public.

RCMP also conducted traffic stops to ensure people were not drinking and driving and assisted fire rescue services.

Three people spent the night in police cells and were released when they were sober. An additional person also spent the night in a police cell for outstanding warrants.

December was busier for Revelstoke RCMP than in previous years, said Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky. By the end of 2017, RCMP received an increase in calls by 232 compared to 2016.

In December, the RCMP and the RCMP Trans-Canada East Traffic Services attended to 49 reportable collisions, including two that resulted in fatalities.

RELATED: Update: Hwy. 1 west of Revelstoke reopens after nearly seven hours

RELATED: One dead following collision on Highway 1

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.