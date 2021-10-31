Revelstoke RCMP calling for a fun and safe Halloween

The Revelstoke RCMP would like to see everyone have a safe and exciting Halloween!
Here are some Halloween Safety Tips For Parents and Kids:
• Before your children hit the streets, know the route they plan to follow
• Carrying glow sticks, or using reflective tape or flashlights
• Stay on the sidewalks
• Use crosswalks whenever possible
• Visit houses on one side of the street at a time and cross the street only at intersections
• Stop and check for cars before crossing the street
• Safety in numbers. Walk in groups and stay together
• Stay on the outside. Never enter a house; only accept treats at the front door
• Don’t pick up any fireworks. Don’t hold them or try to light them
• Save your treats. Wait until you get home before sampling your treats
Safety Tips for Drivers:
• Expect the unexpected: slow down, look for pedestrians
• Drive slowly in residential areas where children are more likely to be trick-or-treating
• Costumes can limit a child’s vision and they may not be able to see your vehicle
• Reduce your distractions and stay alert
• Enter and exit driveways slowly and carefully
• Leave yourself extra time to navigate residential streets
Sgt. Chris Dodds said the RCMP will be doing extensive patrols during prime trick or treating hours to help ensure a safe night.
