Students at Begbie View Elementary sporting their Halloween costumes. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke RCMP calling for a fun and safe Halloween

Safety tips for families and drivers tonight

The Revelstoke RCMP would like to see everyone have a safe and exciting Halloween!

Here are some Halloween Safety Tips For Parents and Kids:

• Before your children hit the streets, know the route they plan to follow

• Carrying glow sticks, or using reflective tape or flashlights

• Stay on the sidewalks

• Use crosswalks whenever possible

• Visit houses on one side of the street at a time and cross the street only at intersections

• Stop and check for cars before crossing the street

• Safety in numbers. Walk in groups and stay together

• Stay on the outside. Never enter a house; only accept treats at the front door

• Don’t pick up any fireworks. Don’t hold them or try to light them

• Save your treats. Wait until you get home before sampling your treats

Safety Tips for Drivers:

• Expect the unexpected: slow down, look for pedestrians

• Drive slowly in residential areas where children are more likely to be trick-or-treating

• Costumes can limit a child’s vision and they may not be able to see your vehicle

• Reduce your distractions and stay alert

• Enter and exit driveways slowly and carefully

• Leave yourself extra time to navigate residential streets

Sgt. Chris Dodds said the RCMP will be doing extensive patrols during prime trick or treating hours to help ensure a safe night.

