Revelstoke RCMP Cram a Cruiser successful

The RCMP did indeed manage to cram a police cruiser full of food to help the local food bank.

Revelstoke donated approximately 550 kg of non-perishable food items and $170 in cash to help others in need during the holidays.

We know this year has been extremely difficult for so many, said Sgt. Christopher Dodds, detachment commander. The Revelstoke RCMP expresses a huge thanks to all those who chose to make a donation.

In collaboration with Southside Market and Save-On-Foods, Revelstoke RCMP staged one of its fully marked police pickup trucks in front of both grocers earlier this month.

If you missed the opportunity to cram our cruiser, and you still wish to make a donation to the Revelstoke Community Connections Food Bank. Food bank volunteers will gladly accept your food and cash donations over the holidays.

