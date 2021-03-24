Revelstoke RCMP discover $15,000 in illegal tobacco in speeding Albertan van

Two Albertan men recently driving fast through Revelstoke got more than a speeding ticket.
Revelstoke RCMP officers pulled over and impounded the van for doing 150 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone on March 17. The police also discovered the men were trafficking 5,600 packs of illegal cigarettes valued over $15,000. The goods were wrapped in plastic in the backseat of the van.
The driver is facing charges for trafficking illegal tobacco as well as an excessive speed ticket of $368 and three points against his drivers license. He was released with a future court date, while the passenger was released without charge.
