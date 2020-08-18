SUV tried to push past a traffic flagger on Aug. 13. RCMP said the video highlights some of the high risks facing traffic flaggers. (Facebook)

Revelstoke RCMP investigate roundabout incident with traffic flagger

The incident occured on Aug. 13 during fatal Highway 1 closure

RCMP said they are investigating after a video was uploaded last week that appeared to show a vehicle trying to push past and disregard a traffic flagger.

Traffic was gridlocked in Revelstoke on Aug. 13 due to a Highway 1 closure west. The highway was closed for several hours due to an early morning fatal crash.

READ MORE: Fatality after early morning crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Motorist Charl Coetzee uploaded a video onto the Revelstoke Community Facebook page that appeared to show a vehicle trying to push past a traffic flagger at the roundabout on Victoria Road.

The short video shows the SUV pushing against the knees of the flagger as he tries to direct the vehicle out of the roundabout.

Finally the vehicle follows his direction and drives away.

“This is disgraceful and dangerous road behaviour, clearly left the young man shaken afterward, and which certainly posed him a risk of injury,” said Coetzee.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

RCMP said they have spoken with the flagger and have identified the vehicle. The police also want to remind the motoring public that it’s an offense not to obey traffic flaggers.

As-of-Aug. 18, the video has been shared more than 800 times.

Black Press has reached out to the City of Revelstoke for comment.

Revelstoke RCMP investigate roundabout incident with traffic flagger

The incident occured on Aug. 13 during fatal Highway 1 closure

