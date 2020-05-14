Revelstoke RCMP launching online reporting system May 20

People will be able to report minor crimes that occurred in Revelstoke online

The Revelstoke RCMP are launching an online reporting system for minor crimes. (File photo)

The Revelstoke RMCP is launching an online crime reporting system for less serious offences.

People with a valid email address will be able to report crimes that occurred in Revelstoke where there is no suspect and there is less than $5,000 in damages or lost/stolen property.

The system will allow call takers and frontline staff to focus on higher priority calls, which improves overall safety and response times, said Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky.

Users will be provided with an immediate file number and Grabinsky said the online system will increase efficiency and improve crime statistics.

To report an incident online, there must be no witnesses or suspects, the incident must have occurred within the jurisdiction of the Revelstoke RCMP and the incident must not involve personal identity items, firearms, licence plates or decals.

The following crimes can be reported online starting May 20:

damage/mischief to property or a vehicle under $5,000

hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle or property

theft of a bicycle under $5,000

theft under $5,000

theft from a vehicle under $5,000

lost property

The website will be available at bc.rcmp.gc.ca/revelstoke/report

As well as an email address you will need an address and a phone number to file a report.

Crime