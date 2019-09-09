The Revelstoke RCMP are looking for this vehicle that was stolen near Revelstoke on Aug. 19. (Submitted)

Revelstoke RCMP looking for stolen beetle ‘dune buggy’

The blue convertible with white racing stripes was stolen from the Begbie Falls parking lot

A 1969 blue Volkswagen Beetle was stolen on Aug. 19 from the Begbie Falls parking lot.

The Revelstoke RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle according to a news release from Revelstoke Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Revelstoke business owner warns about overpayment scam

The Alberta license plate is BFH0637. The vehicle is described as unique as it is a convertible with bug eye headlights, white racing stripes and a roll bar–resembling a dune buggy.

If you have any information on this theft or any other criminal act, contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

 

