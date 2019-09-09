Revelstoke RCMP looking for stolen beetle ‘dune buggy’

A 1969 blue Volkswagen Beetle was stolen on Aug. 19 from the Begbie Falls parking lot.
The Revelstoke RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle according to a news release from Revelstoke Crime Stoppers.
The Alberta license plate is BFH0637. The vehicle is described as unique as it is a convertible with bug eye headlights, white racing stripes and a roll bar–resembling a dune buggy.
If you have any information on this theft or any other criminal act, contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
