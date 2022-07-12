Revelstoke RCMP looking for stolen boat and trailer

The white and blue boat and trailer were stolen on June 30

The GMC Sierra towing the stolen boat and trailer. (Revelstoke RCMP)

The Revelstoke RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen boat and trailer.

According to the RCMP, on June 30 at approximately 6 a.m. a white and blue 2007 Chaparral 210 SSI boat with Alberta boat Licence AB5935633 on the hull and black dual axle 2007 Karavan 4000 boat trailer with Alberta licence plate 5LG250 were stolen from the 1000 block of Pine Rd.

Surveillance footage obtained from the scene shows a grey GMC Sierra pickup truck leaving the scene with the boat and trailer.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

