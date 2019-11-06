Revelstoke RCMP looking for stolen Dodge flat deck

The vehicle was stolen Oct. 12

One of Absolute Contracting’s vehicles was stolen Oct. 12, 2019. (Submitted)

A Dodge flat deck truck has been stolen and the Revelstoke RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating it.

The 2008 Absolute Contracting vehicle was stolen Oct. 12 from a Revelstoke business.

The BC license plate is ML9228 and it has a hook for moving bins.

If you have any information about this theft or any other criminal act, contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Wexit’ applies to become a federal political party

Just Posted

Okanagan hosts Hollywood stars for movie shoot

The film ‘The Last Victim’ will be using the North and South Okanagan for production

Interior Health plans to check children’s immunization records

Parents may be contacted if records are missing information or if children have not been vaccinated

Snowboard club planning to expand during second year

They are hosting a snowboard swap fundraiser Nov. 9

Grizzlies’ Andrew Palm a KIJHL star of the week

Palm is the Grizzlies new goalie this season

Survey gathering feedback on Revelstoke’s Official Community Plan now live

Give your feedback on the future of the city

Will these big city boys face friction in small Okanagan town?

Comedy Bed and Breakfast plays at Performing Arts Centre

BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

Grinch steals Christmas early from Vernon pair

$800 worth of lights stolen from home with popular holiday display

In photos: Winter-ready short-tailed weasel pays Shuswap resident a visit

Photographer thrilled to have captured images of mostly nocturnal animal

RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

Canada’s Down syndrome community helps teach Google how to understand speech

The project will help those whose physiological difference make it hard for Google to understand them

30% of minority Canadians experienced discrimination at work: survey

The percentage was higher for Indigenous respondents at 40 per cent

‘Steeped in rape culture’: sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

‘I can’t imagine being a fresh survivor and having to deal with them’

Most Read