The Revelstoke RCMP are seeking help to identify this man in relation to a fraud incident. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke RCMP are trying to identify the man in this photo in relation to a fraud.

The incident occurred Jan. 9, 2020 around 12:48 p.m. at RBC in Revelstoke.

If you have any information about the occurrence or the person in the photo contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit their website at revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.

