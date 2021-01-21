Revelstoke RCMP reminding drivers to stop for school buses

There has been an uptick in driving complaints recently

The Revelstoke RCMP are reminding drivers to stop for school buses after a recent uptick in driving complaints.

Officers are now closely monitoring school bus routes in the region as bus drivers have reported motorists passing busses at high rates of speed, often at community drop off and pick up locations as many as three times in a school day.

“Motorists are reminded that all vehicle traffic, traveling in both directions, is required to stop for school buses with their flashing red lights engaged and or their red stop signs extended, while picking up and dropping off children,” states Sgt. Chris Dodds, in a news release. “Failure to do so puts those students, embarking and disembarking that bus, in needless danger and can lead to tragic outcomes.”

Violators that pass a school bus while its red flashing lights are engaged and/or its stop signs are extended could face a fine of $368 under section 149 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

