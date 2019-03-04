Revelstoke RCMP seeking fraud suspect

RCMP are seeking this person in relation to a fraudulent transaction that occurred at Petro Canada on Feb. 16. (Submitted)

The RCMP are seeking a person of interest with respect to a fraudulen transation at Petro Canada.

The incident occured on Feb. 16 according to a news release from Revelstoke Crimestoppers.

The person of interest is in the photograph.

If you have any information to the fraud or any other criminal activity, please contact the RCMP at 250-837-5255, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or go online at revelstokecrimestoppers.ca

