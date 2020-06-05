An KTM 350EX motorcycle was stolen from a carport during the night on May 20. (Submitted)

Revelstoke RCMP seeking help locating stolen mountain bike and motorcycle

The thefts occurred in May

The Revelstoke RCMP are asking for help locating two items stolen from carports in Revelstoke in May.

At the beginning of the month a mountain bike was stolen.

A woman’s Specialized Hardrock mountain bike was stolen from a carport early in May. (Submitted)

According to a news release from Crime Stoppers, the bike is a woman’s Specialized Hardrock, grey and black in colour with a Flowt sticker and a circular cup holder on the handle bars.

On May 20, a motorcycle was stolen from a carport, during the night.

It is a 2012 KTM 350EX, orange and white with B.C. license plate Y96 867.

If you have any information with respect to this theft or any information with respect to any other criminal act, contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477/1-800-222-TIPS or visit their website at revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second video of Kelowna RCMP arrest shows Mountie punching suspect at least 10 times

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP seeking help locating stolen mountain bike and motorcycle

The thefts occurred in May

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 4

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Avalanche Canada forecaster awarded scholarship to study risk management

Anne St. Clair is a PhD student at Simon Fraser University

‘We either make a difference or we don’t’: Revelstoke teen leads protest in support of BLM

Revelstoke joined cities across the world protesting against racism and police brutality

Community engagement session for Downie St. BC Housing project coming June 10

Revelstoke residents are asked to pre-register for the webinar

Second video of Kelowna RCMP arrest shows Mountie punching suspect at least 10 times

The officer involved in the incident has been reassigned to administrative duties

Hundreds of people gather at Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Almost 600 people are rallying in Stuart Park, downtown Kelowna

Okanagan’s Grand Chief Stewart Phillip appeals for living-donor kidney transplant

Okanagan Nation Alliance Grand Chief has chronic kidney disease

New video evidence in Surrey man’s West Kelowna murder trial shown in court

The defence closed its case following the playing of the video in court, marking the end of the evidentiary phase of the trial

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Community backlash over Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Some members of Kelowna’s black community stated they don’t support Friday’s rally

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

Golden to host “Unity for the People” march in solidarity with George Floyd protests

The march will seek to educate the community on local and national injustices.

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Most Read