Revelstoke RCMP seeking information on theft from a vehicle

They are looking for this man in relation to the incident

The Revelstoke RCMP are seeking this man in relation to a vehicle theft that occurred on May 8 at the Revelstoke Community Centre parking lot. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke RCMP are asking for help identifying a man who is a person of interest in a theft from a vehicle on May 8.

The male is described as a male, between the ages of 30-40, short brown hair, wearing blue jeans, a light blue t-shirt, black running shoes, and a large white watch on his left wrist.

He was allegedly seen at the Revelstoke Community Centre back parking lot between 11 and 11:30 a.m.

The male was driving a dark blue or black Volkswagen Jetta.

If you have any information with respect to this or any other criminal act, please do not hesitate to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-800-222-8477/1-800-222-TIPS or visit their website at revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.

