Revelstoke RCMP seeking vehicle thief

This morning the Revelstoke RCMP received several reports of stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles.

The police believe that sometime yesterday afternoon a vehicle was stolen from Three Valley Gap.

The Jeep Liberty was then left in Revelstoke near Victoria Rd. and Boyle Ave.

A second vehicle was stolen from a residence on Cottonwood St. The truck has the keys inside.

Shortly thereafter a third vehicle was stolen from 3rd St., a black Ford F150 with 20 inch wheels.

The vehicle is still missing and is suspected to be in Vernon.

In addition to the vehicles being stolen, several credit cards and pieces of identification were taken by the thieves.

These credit and debit cards have been used in the Shushwap and Okanagan areas since the thefts.

In each reported incident, the vehicles that were entered or stolen were unlocked. Some had the vehicle keys inside. Several other vehicles were possibly entered overnight.

The Revelstoke RCMP encourage all persons who may have had their vehicle entered, to contact the police.

The RCMP documents such incidents, records the items taken for comparison with found property, tracks the locations, and uses the information to seek means to prevent such crimes.

These thefts of convenience can be prevented by locking vehicles and securing the keys.

Although Revelstoke can be proud of its low crime rate, such an incident be frustrating and inconvenient for vehicle owners, can affect your insurance rates, and be a serious danger to the public: dangerous drivers in possession of a stolen vehicle often drive at high rates of speed, ignore traffic laws and run from the police.

The Revelstoke RCMP urge all vehicle owners to properly secure their vehicles.