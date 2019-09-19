The Revelstoke RCMP seized $1.9 million CND after pulling over an erratic driver on Highway 1, Sept. 8. (Black Press Media file)

Revelstoke RCMP seize $1.9 million from ‘erratic’ driver

The driver and passenger were detained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

The Revelstoke RCMP seized $1.9 million after stopping an erratic driver.

They received a call about the vehicle on Sept. 8, which was heading east on Highway 1.

Officers from the local detachment located the vehicle, which bore licence plates from an eastern Canadian province, and stopped it about 10 kilometres east of the city.

READ MORE: Impaired driving, drug violations, vehicle theft higher in Revelstoke compared to province

The officers engaged the two men in the vehicle, both of whom were from eastern Canada, and they were detained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Upon further investigation at the roadside, both individuals were arrested for Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The officers engaged the services of the South East District Roving Traffic Unit and the Specialty Police Service Dog to assist with the investigation.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a significant quantity of Canadian currency. The cash and vehicle were both seized.

READ MORE: ‘That’s when I broke down and called the cops’: B.C. woman’s Jeep stolen twice in same week

The two men were later released on a Recognizance for a future court date.

The seized currency was counted and is secured at an undisclosed location (not in Revelstoke).

 

