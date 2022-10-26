Revelstoke RCMP share tips for a fun and safe Halloween

Do you have your costumes ready?
Halloween is just a few nights away, and the Revelstoke RCMP are sharing some tips to help keep the community safe while in search of tricks and treats.
Members of the RCMP will be handing out Halloween treats from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the rear of the RCMP Detachment, which will also feature a mini haunted garage for kids of all ages to enjoy.
They are also offering some tips for parents and children who are hitting the streets in search of candy this Halloween:
- Before your children hit the streets, know the route they plan to follow
- Carrying glow sticks, or using reflective tape or flashlights
- Stay on the sidewalks
- Use crosswalks whenever possible
- Visit houses on one side of the street at a time and cross the street only at intersections
- Stop and check for cars before crossing the street
- Safety in numbers. Walk in groups and stay together
- Stay on the outside. Never enter a house; only accept treats at the front door
- Don’t pick up any fireworks. Don’t hold them or try to light them
- Save your treats. Wait until you get home before sampling your treats
The RCMP are also sharing tips for drivers on the night of Halloween to help keep trick-or-treaters safe:
- Expect the unexpected: slow down, look for pedestrians
- Drive slowly in residential areas where children are more likely to be trick-or-treating
- Costumes can limit a child’s vision and they may not be able to see your vehicle
- Reduce your distractions and stay alert
- Enter and exit driveways slowly and carefully
- Leave yourself extra time to navigate residential streets
According to Environment Canada, the night of Halloween will be a chilly 1°C with a chance of rain showers or flurries. RCMP say they will be doing extra patrols on the night.
@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.