Revelstoke RCMP share tips for a fun and safe Halloween

Halloween is just a few nights away, and the Revelstoke RCMP are sharing some tips to help keep the community safe while in search of tricks and treats.

Members of the RCMP will be handing out Halloween treats from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the rear of the RCMP Detachment, which will also feature a mini haunted garage for kids of all ages to enjoy.

They are also offering some tips for parents and children who are hitting the streets in search of candy this Halloween:

Before your children hit the streets, know the route they plan to follow

Carrying glow sticks, or using reflective tape or flashlights

Stay on the sidewalks

Use crosswalks whenever possible

Visit houses on one side of the street at a time and cross the street only at intersections

Stop and check for cars before crossing the street

Safety in numbers. Walk in groups and stay together

Stay on the outside. Never enter a house; only accept treats at the front door

Don’t pick up any fireworks. Don’t hold them or try to light them

Save your treats. Wait until you get home before sampling your treats

The RCMP are also sharing tips for drivers on the night of Halloween to help keep trick-or-treaters safe:

Expect the unexpected: slow down, look for pedestrians

Drive slowly in residential areas where children are more likely to be trick-or-treating

Costumes can limit a child’s vision and they may not be able to see your vehicle

Reduce your distractions and stay alert

Enter and exit driveways slowly and carefully

Leave yourself extra time to navigate residential streets

According to Environment Canada, the night of Halloween will be a chilly 1°C with a chance of rain showers or flurries. RCMP say they will be doing extra patrols on the night.

