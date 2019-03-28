Revelstoke RCMP visit Girl Guides to celebrate International Women’s Day

The constables helped with their `Yes She Can` challenge and `Building Skills` badge

On March 11, Constable Chirdaris and Constable Ling joined the 1st Revelstoke Spark Unit to discuss life skills and instill confidence about staying safe in their community. The young girls enjoyed learning about the many parts of the police uniform and their gear along with a police vehicle tour. Constable Chirdaris inspired the Sparks about girl empowerment, leadership and women in the police force. The Sparks would like to thank the Constables for helping them with their `Yes She Can` challenge and `Building Skills` badge.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.