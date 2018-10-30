Revelstoke RCMP’s Halloween Safety Tips

With Halloween only one day away the Revelstoke RCMP would like to take this time to share a few safety tips for motorists and trick-or-treaters.
- Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks
- Avoid using electronic devices and remember to keep your head up
- Trick-or-treaters should make eye contact with drivers before crossing the road, when possible
- Walk on pathways and sidewalks. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic, keeping as far to the left as possible
- Watch for vehicles backing up
- Encourage trick-or-treating in numbers and kids young than 12 should go with an adult
- Wear bright or light colored costumes or wear a reflective piece of clothing or carry a flashlight or glow sticks
- Choose face paint or makeup instead of masks as they can obstruct your vision.
Motorists are asked to slow down especially between the hours of 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Finally, be aware of those four legged bears.Being Halloween the RCMP strongly encourages the public to notify them at 250-837-5255 or contact the R.A.P.P. Line at 1-877-952-7277 if you observe a bear in the city.
Revelstoke RCMP will be out monitoring, helping to keep trick-or-treaters safe.