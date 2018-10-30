Revelstoke RCMP’s Halloween Safety Tips

With Halloween only one day away the Revelstoke RCMP would like to take this time to share a few safety tips for motorists and trick-or-treaters.

  • Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks
  • Avoid using electronic devices and remember to keep your head up
  • Trick-or-treaters should make eye contact with drivers before crossing the road, when possible
  • Walk on pathways and sidewalks. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic, keeping as far to the left as possible
  • Watch for vehicles backing up
  • Encourage trick-or-treating in numbers and kids young than 12 should go with an adult
  • Wear bright or light colored costumes or wear a reflective piece of clothing or carry a flashlight or glow sticks
  • Choose face paint or makeup instead of masks as they can obstruct your vision.

Motorists are asked to slow down especially between the hours of 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Finally, be aware of those four legged bears.Being Halloween the RCMP strongly encourages the public to notify them at 250-837-5255 or contact the R.A.P.P. Line at 1-877-952-7277 if you observe a bear in the city.

Revelstoke RCMP will be out monitoring, helping to keep trick-or-treaters safe.

Previous story
Revelstoke Family Pharmacy donates to local food bank
Next story
Former UBC prof files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

Just Posted

Revelstoke RCMP’s Halloween Safety Tips

With Halloween only one day away the Revelstoke RCMP would like to… Continue reading

Revelstoke Family Pharmacy donates to local food bank

The business is celebrating 30 years

Letter to the editor: MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke talks referendum

As the MLA for Columbia River-Revelstoke, people from across the riding have… Continue reading

Revelstoke Minor Hockey sees dramatic increase in under 8 skaters

Revelstoke Minor Hockey has almost 40 Novice skaters this year, up from… Continue reading

Revelstoke Grizzlies lose one win one against Sicamous last weekend

The Grizzlies’ winning streak came to an end on Friday night when… Continue reading

BC SPCA: The imprint pets leave on your heart

This year’s BC SPCA gala held in Kelowna will focus on paw prints left on our hearts

Mom cries to B.C. jury about the last day she saw daughter alive in 1978

The last time Madeline Lanaro saw her 12-year-old daughter alive was just outside Merritt, B.C.

Liberals close gap on fundraising Tories as election nears

Between July and September the Conservatives took in $4.86 million

Former UBC prof files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

Steven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Dead cat found Zap-strapped sparks B.C. SPCA investigation

The cat was found in Cook Park

B.C. aims to limit donations on MLA recall campaigns

Two MLAs, David Eby and Rich Coleman, currently face recall petitions in their ridings

Calgary city council to vote on killing bid for 2026 Winter Games

Referendum on the issue was schedule for Wednesday

Reckless driving penalties in B.C. to rise by 20% on Nov. 1

Attorney General David Eby says fees will help lower premiums for safe drivers

With so many Irish immigrants, B.C. now home to 2nd Irish consulate

The space at The World Trade Center at Canada Place is being shared with Germany’s consulate

Most Read