Revelstoke RCMP’s Halloween Safety Tips

With Halloween only one day away the Revelstoke RCMP would like to take this time to share a few safety tips for motorists and trick-or-treaters.

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks

Avoid using electronic devices and remember to keep your head up

Trick-or-treaters should make eye contact with drivers before crossing the road, when possible

Walk on pathways and sidewalks. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic, keeping as far to the left as possible

Watch for vehicles backing up

Encourage trick-or-treating in numbers and kids young than 12 should go with an adult

Wear bright or light colored costumes or wear a reflective piece of clothing or carry a flashlight or glow sticks

Choose face paint or makeup instead of masks as they can obstruct your vision.

Motorists are asked to slow down especially between the hours of 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Finally, be aware of those four legged bears.Being Halloween the RCMP strongly encourages the public to notify them at 250-837-5255 or contact the R.A.P.P. Line at 1-877-952-7277 if you observe a bear in the city.

Revelstoke RCMP will be out monitoring, helping to keep trick-or-treaters safe.