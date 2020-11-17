Revelstoke halts ads aimed for tourists as B.C’s top doctor urges people to stay local

Last year’s line up on opening day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

In response to the province urging people to avoid non-essential travel, Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Tourism Revelstoke have paused advertising aimed at enticing visitors.

“We are following the advice of Dr. Bonnie Henry and advising guests to stay local,” said Kevin Manuel, Revelstoke Mountain Resort spokesperson.

The resort is expected to open Nov. 27.

Tourism Revelstoke said going forward all their messages will ask people to stay close to home until the provincial health authority says otherwise.

As cases of COVID-19 surge across Canada, B.C’s top doctor is urging people to stay in their own communities to stop the spread of the illness.

On Nov. 17, the province announced 717 new cases of the virus and 11 deaths, making it the deadliest day of the pandemic so far.

Mayor Gary Sulz said it’s important to follow the province’s recommendations.

“If we hold off on travel, maybe soon we can travel again,” he said.

While Revelstoke has not mandated masks, Sulz said he highly recommends people use them.

Tourism Revelstoke has partnered with Community Futures to purchase 25,000 disposable masks for anyone that needs them. The city distributed 20,000 reusable masks earlier this year.

If another lockdown occurs in B.C., Sulz said it would devastate Revelstoke’s economy. One-third of businesses in Revelstoke depend on tourism dollars.

However, he said if people follow the province’s advice, hopefully schools and businesses will not be forced to close like they did in the spring.

If out-of-towners do still travel to Revelstoke for whatever the reason, Sulz said to show them kindness and understanding.

