Mayor Gary Sulz was the reviewing officer for the ceremony. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke reopens some public spaces; not skate park or playgrounds

The mayor said he hopes to reopen other public spaces in coming weeks

The City of Revelstoke said it’s reopening some outdoor public spaces.

In Mayor Gary Sulz’s May 14 address, he provided a tentative reopening schedule for some of the city’s outdoor spaces.

The skatepark in Revelstoke is still closed. This photo was taken when the park opened in October, 2018. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

According to the schedule, downtown public washrooms will open May 15, public green spaces, playing fields and public washrooms at parks on May 19 and tennis courts by May 22.

However, Sulz said playgrounds and the skate park are not opening at this time.

He furthered city staff are working with other BC Recreation groups to determine best practices for safety in playgrounds and skate park.

Sulz said the city should provide access to them in the coming weeks.

However, he confirmed there will be no city organized activities until further guidance from the province is given.

Sulz said the province supports reopening playfields and courts as long as people adhere to two metre physical distancing, do not share equipment, wash hands, do not touch their faces and stay home if sick.

The City of Revelstoke shut public parks due to COVID-19 on March 20.

 

