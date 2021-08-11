The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)

Revelstoke resident arrested for aggravated assault

The alleged incident occurred in Sicamous in the early morning of July 28

A Revelstoke man has been arrested by RCMP after allegedly shooting two people with a pellet gun in Sicamous.

A 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, who are both Revelstoke residents, where allegedly assaulted in a house on Main St., Sicamous. The assault occurred in the early morning of July 28.

The victims, who were shot with a pellet gun several times, were treated at hospital before being released.

A 43-year-old man, who is also a Revelstoke resident, was arrested by Revelstoke RCMP on Aug. 8 in relation to the incident.

“He was released on an undertaking to attend court in Salmon Arm with a first appearance of September 14. Both victims were known to the suspect,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil, Sicamous RCMP, in a news release. “”The Sicamous RCMP continue to investigate the matter with the assistance of the Revelstoke, Salmon Arm, and South East District RCMP.”

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultRevelstokeSicamous

Previous story
Unprofessional conduct found against two engineers over Mount Polley Mine dam breach
Next story
B.C. doctor may have stumbled upon 5-figure original painting in Value Village

Just Posted

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Revelstoke resident arrested for aggravated assault

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Ethiopia is home to one of the hottest places on Earth

New wilderness trail is a great way for Penelakut Island kids to get outside to ride bikes, walk and be more active. (Photo by Dave Silver Photography)
Revelstoke Screen Smart kicks off Bike and Seek Challenge

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services is on scene at a gas leak at the 400 block of 1st St. W. (Photo via Facebook-Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services)
Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responds to gasline break