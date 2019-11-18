Mica Dam on the Columbia River near Revelstoke. (Submitted)

Revelstoke resident wants to talk food security and the Columbia River Treaty

There is a public meeting tonight on the topic at the community centre

Revelstoke resident Mindy Brugman wants to improve food security and fisheries and ecosystem health in the Upper Columbia Basin.

On Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. she is inviting the community to participate in an open discussion on a proposal for changes to the Upper Columbia River that could improve food security and the long term viability of local ecosystems through modified dam operations.

“The impact on ecosystems as well as fisheries, return of wild salmon, valley forest and wetland ecosystems and farmland will be discussed,” said Brugman in a news release.

READ MORE: Project to reintroduce salmon to the Columbia River system continues

During the session there will also be conversation about natural flows and less spill on the Columbia River.

The goal of the meeting is to collect and ideas to submit as community input to the Columbia River Treaty negotiation process.

The event is tonight at the Revelstoke Community Centre. To RSVP or get in touch with Brugman email brugmanm@telus.net

Previous story
B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000
Next story
Protest planned against Kelowna RCMP’s high unfounded sexual assault numbers

Just Posted

Revelstoke resident wants to talk food security and the Columbia River Treaty

There is a public meeting tonight on the topic at the community centre

Former Big Eddy School property subdivision approved

The lots will be listed Nov. 25

City receives annual grant in lieu of property taxes from province

Revelstoke is one of 54 communities to get the grant

Drive with caution: Fog in Revelstoke area

Roads, weather and avalanche conditions for Nov. 18

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Trans Canada Highway

Expect 20-30 cm from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Cold, stormy winter forecast across much of Canada, The Weather Network predicts

In British Columbia temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation will be just below normal

Kelowna team wins Summerland junior curling tournament

Okanagan teams will be competing to qualify for B.C. Winter Games and B.C. U18 Championships

Protest planned against Kelowna RCMP’s high unfounded sexual assault numbers

Kelowna RCMP deemed almost 40 per cent of sexual assault reports as “unfounded” in 2018

Missing Okanagan teens believed to be in Armstrong

Young couple was reported missing last week

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

Abbotsford police chief mulls more enforcement of homeless lawbreakers

‘When all else has failed we have to hold people accountable,’ Police Chief Mike Serr tells council

Summerland Festival of Lights will have entertainment three stages

Organizers anticipate 12,000 to 14,000 people to attend event to launch festive season

Government needs to step up to address $10M RCMP budget deficit: Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison says governments need to ensure rural communities are protected

Okanagan gymnasts light the stage with original production

The Light Keeper fuses drama, dance, music, circus arts, gymnastics and more

Most Read