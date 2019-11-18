Revelstoke resident wants to talk food security and the Columbia River Treaty

There is a public meeting tonight on the topic at the community centre

Revelstoke resident Mindy Brugman wants to improve food security and fisheries and ecosystem health in the Upper Columbia Basin.

On Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. she is inviting the community to participate in an open discussion on a proposal for changes to the Upper Columbia River that could improve food security and the long term viability of local ecosystems through modified dam operations.

“The impact on ecosystems as well as fisheries, return of wild salmon, valley forest and wetland ecosystems and farmland will be discussed,” said Brugman in a news release.

During the session there will also be conversation about natural flows and less spill on the Columbia River.

The goal of the meeting is to collect and ideas to submit as community input to the Columbia River Treaty negotiation process.

The event is tonight at the Revelstoke Community Centre. To RSVP or get in touch with Brugman email brugmanm@telus.net