Revelstoke residents age 50+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

Revelstokians age 50+ and Indigenous residents age 18+ can now book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Revelstoke residents age 50+ and Indigenous residents 18+ are now eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Interior Health is moving to a community-specific immunization program for the city due to “increased COVID-19 activity”.

Other places continue based on age cohort, which is now accepting appointments for people 72+.

Yesterday, March 31, Revelstoke Mountain Resort announced they would be closing for the remainder of the season due to COVID cases within their mountain operations staff.

In the weekly case update, the BC CDC reported Revelstoke saw 18 cases between March 21 and 27, up from two the week prior.

People eligible to book an appointment can call 1-877-740-7747 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days a week.

READ MORE: ‘It’s going to be a dislocated shoulder season’: Revelstoke businesses scramble with new COVID rules

The number of appointments available is based on the population size of Revelstoke. You will be asked to verify your postal code when booking the appointment.

The clinic is located at the community centre at 600 Campbell Ave. appointments are required.

You will need to provide government identification at the appointment.

Meanwhile in Nakusp, which has seen only three cases since the beginning of the pandemic, all residents age 18+ will be able to get vaccinated, with an appointment, at an upcoming clinic April 21-24.

READ MORE: Vote for the best Revelstokian in The Best of Revelstoke Awards

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus