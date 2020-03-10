A bear was spotted March 10, 2020 in Revelstoke. (Revelstoke Bear Aware)

Revelstoke residents reminded to lock up garbage as first bear of 2020 spotted

Revelstoke Bear Aware put out the warning March 10 on social media

The first bear sighting of 2020 has been reported to Revelstoke Bear Aware.

According to their Facebook page, a bear was spotted in Southside around the Humbert and Oscar St. area.

“It’s a great reminder that bears always come out this time of year and to lock up your garbage,” the post reads.

Revelstoke’s Garbage Collection and Wildlife Attractants Bylaw requires that all containers with any manner of food or garbage be equipped in a manner that makes them inaccessible to wildlife, including bird feeders.

Earlier this year, Revelstoke Bear Aware community coordinator Maggie Spizzirri, requested that city council consider a bear resistant garbage solution.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Bear Aware wants a bear friendly garbage program

Last year there were four black bears destroyed in the Revelstoke area.

READ MORE: Black bear kills donkey in Revelstoke, put down by RCMP

There was also an bear versus dog incident in Revelstoke National Park. Though there were no injuries, the summit of the park is now indefinitely closed to dogs.

READ MORE: Dog owner fined $1,000 after dog chases bear in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bears

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control

Just Posted

Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control work is planned for Mar. 11

Revelstoke residents reminded to lock up garbage as first bear of 2020 spotted

Revelstoke Bear Aware put out the warning March 10 on social media

Revelstoke Mountain Resort celebrated International Women’s Day with She Patrol

It was the first year for the event

LETTER: Densification is right, if well thought out

Open letter to Revelstoke city council and OCP planning team: I am… Continue reading

Revelstoke Local Food Initiative farmers’ market wins award

BC Association of Farmers’ Markets gives out industry awards annually

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 4

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Okanagan’s Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters wins gold at national coffee championships

The company won the best espresso and the best coffee

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

Okanagan flood risk lowered after regional snowpack decreases

Between February and March, the region’s snowpack declined by 14%

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

B.C. man arrested, Mountie hurt after string of vehicle thefts ends in police chase

Two police cars rammed as officers pursued suspect

Surrey man accused of West Kelowna murder ‘shocked’ when told he was being investigated

Nurses who attended to Danjou described him as compliant and emotionless during his time in hospital

Most Read