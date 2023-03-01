Let us know who inspires you. (Review file photo)

Let us know who inspires you. (Review file photo)

Revelstoke Review calls for nominations of inspiring women

The 2023 Women of Inspiration special section is coming up on March 30

For the sixth year in a row, the Revelstoke Review will be celebrating the women of Revelstoke through the Women of Inspiration special feature. We want to know who you think should be featured.

Published to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, the Review team will feature up to 12 women nominated by the community.

To nominate an inspiring woman in your life: fill out the form below explaining who you are nominating, why you are nominating them, and why you think their story should be told.

The public is invited to nominate as many people as they like and to include lots of details as to why these women are awesome.

The 2023 feature will be in the Mar. 30 edition of the Revelstoke Review.

READ MORE: What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Previous story
Vernon firefighters tackle balcony blaze
Next story
Driver dies in Highway 97 crash near Kaleden

Just Posted

A conceptual development plan at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Revelstoke Mountain Resort)
Public hearing, information sessions coming up for zoning bylaw at resort

Let us know who inspires you. (Review file photo)
Revelstoke Review calls for nominations of inspiring women

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

the KSS Owls were the AAAA Valley champions, and the only team from the Okanagan to make it to provincials (KSS Owls)
Valley championships wrap up for Okanagan boys basketball