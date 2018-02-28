Revelstoke Review picks up two Ma Murray nominations

Revelstoke RCMP use their police cruiser as cover as they approach the vehicle the suspect is inside on Victoria Road. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Review has received two nominations this year for the BC and Yukon Community Newspapers Association’s Ma Murray awards.

The Review was nominated for a newspaper excellence award, which recognizes the overall print edition of the publication, as well as their online presence.

Review editor Marissa Tiel picked up a nomination in the spot news photo award.

Her photo of RCMP officers advancing on a suspect during the standoff on Victoria Road in October received a nod in a category for publications with a circulation under 25,000.

The awards will be handed out during the Ma Murray Awards Gala on April 28 in Richmond, B.C.