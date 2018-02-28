Revelstoke Review picks up two Ma Murray nominations

The Revelstoke Review has received two nominations this year for the BC and Yukon Community Newspapers Association’s Ma Murray awards.
The Review was nominated for a newspaper excellence award, which recognizes the overall print edition of the publication, as well as their online presence.
Review editor Marissa Tiel picked up a nomination in the spot news photo award.
Her photo of RCMP officers advancing on a suspect during the standoff on Victoria Road in October received a nod in a category for publications with a circulation under 25,000.
The awards will be handed out during the Ma Murray Awards Gala on April 28 in Richmond, B.C.