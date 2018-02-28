Revelstoke RCMP use their police cruiser as cover as they approach the vehicle the suspect is inside on Victoria Road. (Marissa Tiel/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Review picks up two Ma Murray nominations

BC & Yukon Community Newspapers Association’s award nominations include photography and general excellence categories

The Revelstoke Review has received two nominations this year for the BC and Yukon Community Newspapers Association’s Ma Murray awards.

The Review was nominated for a newspaper excellence award, which recognizes the overall print edition of the publication, as well as their online presence.

Review editor Marissa Tiel picked up a nomination in the spot news photo award.

RELATED: Black Press nominated for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers Association awards

Her photo of RCMP officers advancing on a suspect during the standoff on Victoria Road in October received a nod in a category for publications with a circulation under 25,000.

The awards will be handed out during the Ma Murray Awards Gala on April 28 in Richmond, B.C.

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term 'death midwife'
City of Fernie regains access to arena, investigation ongoing

