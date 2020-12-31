Here's a list of what Revelstokians read most during the year of a pandemic. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Review’s 10 most-read stories for 2020

The list might surprise you

A look back at the 10 most read stories on the Review’s website for 2020:

1. Revelstoke man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

A man living in Revelstoke with an Albertan licence plate had his car keyed and was left with a note telling him to “f**k off back to Alberta. This story got more than double the amount of clicks than the second most read article in 2020. It may be one of the most read in the Review’s history.

2. VIDEO: B.C. teacher returns from Spain, makes impassioned plea to Canadians

In mid-March, a Comox Valley resident returned from Spain and warned Canadians to start taking COVID-19 seriously. The disease forced Spain to go into lock down and Claire Patterson urged Canadians to start social distancing to prevent the same fate.

3. Missing snowmobiler near Revelstoke found dead

Alexandre Labonté went missing while sledding near Revelstoke in February. He was sledding on Mount MacPherson, which overlooks the city. He was sledding with a friend, but became separated.

Labonté was found dead the following morning by search and rescue.

Revelstoke’s Alexandre LabontÃ©. (Facebook)

4. Coronavirus: Revelstoke tenant calls rent-due letter ‘abhorrent’

In March, a local resident reacts after receiving an email from Revelstoke Property Services, which stated regardless of the challenges caused by COVID-19, rent was due, in full, on the first of the month. No exceptions.

The company later admitted that the email was “heartless” and sent another apologizing, asking tenants to contact Revelstoke Property Services if they were unable to pay.

This was before the province banned evictions. However, the ban was lifted on Sept. 1.

5. ‘We are working flat out’: Clinic begs Revelstoke to act against COVID-19

The Selkirk Medical Group sent a letter to the community in March, urging residents to adhere to physical distancing measures and isolate to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We cannot wait one more hour or one more day. Join us. Help us,” read the letter.

6. ‘COVID-19 is definitely in the community and definitely spreading’: Local clinic warns Revelstoke

In March, the Selkirk Medical Group tells Revelstoke that COVID-19 is in the community and spreading.

Michelle Hunter holds baby Hank. Hunter caught COVID-19 days before giving birth and was one of three Revelstokians to test positive for the virus between January and October. She has since recovered. (Submitted)

7. First COVID-19 case confirmed in Revelstoke

The first positive case in Revelstoke is revealed.

8. Climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

In August, two days before his 26th birthday, climber David Xiao fell to his death on Mt. Sir Donald in Glacier National Park.

Sir Donald is a classic alpine route. Although exposed, it’s commonly climbed unroped. Friends say it looked like Xiao grabbed a large loose boulder, causing him to lose balance and fall.

Xiao’s family and friends said they found solace knowing he left the world doing what he was most passionate about.

Xiao had recently moved to Canmore.

9. Two dead after weekend crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

On July 5, a westbound Honda Accord, east of the city lost control coming out of a curve and swerved across the centre line into the path of an oncoming semi truck.

The driver and passenger died on scene.

10. Revelstoke RCMP searching Columbia River for possible body

RCMP and search and rescue searched the Columbia River near the Big Eddy Bridge on an evening in July. The police said they had reports of an eye witness spotting a human body floating in the river.

A body was never found and the search was eventually called off.

